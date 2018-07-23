Kerala Protestors Throw Stones At Truck For Defying Strike. Cleaner Dies

Trucks from Tamil Nadu are not being allowed into Kerala for the last 3 days

A 29-year-old truck cleaner died and the driver got injured in Tamil Nadu on Monday, when a group of protestors threw stones at the vehicle allegedly for defying a strike. The Lorry Owners Association that had called the strike denied the allegations.

The victim, identified as Badshah of Coimbatore, was going to Chengannur in Alappuzha district of Kerala, in the truck that was carrying vegetables. He and the truck driver got injured as the supporters of ongoing lorry strike attacked the vehicle.

The window pane of the truck was damaged in the stone-pelting incident, injuring the cleaner and the driver. Badshah was taken to a hospital, where he died.

About three lakh lorry owners belonging to the Kerala State Lorry Owners' Welfare Federation are on strike, protesting the hike in diesel price and increase in vehicle insurance premium, besides demanding a reduction of toll charges on major routes.

The association's Kerala president, KK Hamsa, denied any role in the incident and said they had not issued any instruction to block vehicles as part of the strike. Anti-social elements could be behind the incident, he said.

The police are investigating the incident.

With inputs from PTI