Kerala Man Held For Allegedly Helping Lashkar Terrorists Enter Tamil Nadu

Security has been strengthened across Kerala. (Representational)

A man in Kerala was detained on Saturday under suspicion that he helped terrorists enter Tamil Nadu prompting authorities to issue a high alert, the police said. A companion of the suspect is also under surveillance and is being questioned, they said.

"We have detained one suspect. The input we have is that he helped some of the extremist elements, who, according to central intelligence agency, are in Tamil Nadu currently. We are questioning him," an intelligence official told NDTV, requesting not to be named.

"Another person who is suspected to be the companion of the suspect is under our surveillance since Friday and has been cooperating with the state police in sharing information from his side," the source added.

The police in Kerala and Tamil Nadu are on high alert following intelligence reports that six terrorists from Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba have entered Tamil Nadu. One of them is believed to be Pakistani and others from Sri Lanka.

"We at this point do not want to divulge any kind of information that will identify the suspects since it can hamper the larger investigation," the source said.

Security has been strengthened around airports, railway stations, bus stands, places of worship and other public places in Kerala.

Kerala Police have urged the public to report anything suspicious on 0471 2722500.

In Tamil Nadu, security has been strengthened in Chennai and Coimbatore, with hotels, airports, railway stations, theatres, malls and places of worship under close watch.

At least 2,000 police personnel have been posted around Coimbatore, where a red alert has been sounded. According to news agency IANS, the LeT terrorists are believed to be hiding in the city.

Coimbatore has come attack from fundamentalist groups in the past. In 1998, serial blasts coinciding with the visit of senior BJP leader LK Advani killed 58 people and left 200 injured.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.