Kerala Local Body Election Results LIVE: Close Contest In Kerala's Local Body Polls Ahead Of 2021 Assembly Polls

Kerala Local Body Poll Results: Votes are being counted for 21,893 wards.

The ruling Left-led coalition in Kerala took early leads in local body polls seen to indicate voting trends ahead of assembly elections next year. Counting of votes began at 8 am for 21,893 wards, or municipal seats, in 1,200 district and village local bodies that voted in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14.

Here are the live updates on Kerala local body election results:

Dec 16, 2020 11:13 (IST) Kerala Local Body Election Results: Thrissur Corporation

BJP spokesperson and Mayor candidate B Gopalakrishnan trailing in the BJP's sitting seat of Thrissur Corporation. UDF candidate AK Suresh is leading.

Dec 16, 2020 10:54 (IST) Kerala Local Body Election Results: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation seat is seeing a close triangular fight with the ruling LDF leading in 20 of 100 wards. The BJP-led NDA is leading in 13 and the Congress-led UDF in four.

Dec 16, 2020 10:35 (IST) Kerala Local Body Election Results

Nearly two hours into the counting of votes, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was leading in 402 of 945 Grama Panchayats or village panchayats and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 343, making it a tight fight.