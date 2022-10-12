Kerala 'Human Sacrifice' Case: Cannibalism Suspected, Say Cops

The accused may have "consumed the flesh of the victims", police said.

A couple in Kerala who allegedly killed and mutilated two women in a ritualistic killing for “prosperity” may have even eaten the flesh of their victims, the police said today, as shocking new details emerged in the case.

Roselin and Padma were tied up and tortured, the police said. The women's arms were tied behind their back and their breasts were chopped off.

Though the killings were apparently meant as human sacrifice to end financial troubles, the police said there was also an element of sexual perversion and sadism in the grisly story involving three killers – the couple and their agent, Muhammad Shafi.

Roselin and Padma were killed as a part of ritualistic sacifice.

The accused couple, Bhagval Singh, a traditional massage therapist and healer, and his wife Laila, revealed during their questioning that "they consumed the flesh of their victims," police sources said.

On record, the police said cannibalism was only suspected so far. "We do not have enough evidence to back it up," Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told NDTV. "The forensic examination and evidence collection will continue today," he added.

Roselin disappeared in June, said the police, and Padma in September.

The police were investigating the disappearance of Padma when they discovered the killings. The women's phones were traced to Muhammad Shafi - the agent - who allegedly broke down and admitted to kidnapping them.

Shafi is believed to have lured the women after contacting them on social media.

“Shafi was sexually perverted. His motive was sadism and perversion,” the police said.

All the three accused have been sent to judicial custody till October 26.