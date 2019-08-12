'This Is A Disaster, Don't Want To Blame': Rahul Gandhi On Kerala Floods

Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad in flood-hit Kerala to look at relief and rescue operations

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, today demanded the centre's "full support" to make up for the losses in flood-ravaged Kerala's Wayanad, one of the worst-hit districts. Mr Gandhi, who lost his family turf Amethi in the recent Lok Sabha election, represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Seventy-six people have died over the last three days in Kerala - which is yet to recover from the worst flood it faced in a century.

"I don't want to politicise this thing. Here we are all working together. There is a disaster, so I don't want to apportion blame. The whole Wayanad is working together," Mr Gandhi told reporters.

Mr Gandhi reached Kerala yesterday - a day after the leadership crisis in the Congress was sorted after a day-long meeting of the Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body. Rahul Gandhi's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was named the party's interim chief.

"I have recommended that families need to be compensated, the work in landslide hit sites must continue aggressively and families who have lost loved ones must be pacified." pic.twitter.com/N0Hk9RfqgR — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) August 12, 2019

Mr Gandhi - who announced that he would step down from the party's top post after its disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections - did not attend the meeting.

This morning, Mr Gandhi appealed people to come to the aid of the locals.

"We are in urgent need of materials, including water bottles, sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments, dhothis, nightgowns, children's apparel, slippers, sanitary napkins, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Dettol, soap powder, bleaching powder and chlorine," he said in an appeal published on Twitter.

He also told the people that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking help for the state.

"Today is Eid and though I know that the people are distressed, I take this opportunity to wish all of you Eid Mubarak. Let us take the spirit of Eid to help all our brothers and sisters who are in pain and in suffering today," said Mr Gandhi.

