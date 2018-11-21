Kerala Congress President MI Shanavas Dies At 67. Leaders Pay Tributes

MI Shanavas is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Kerala Congress President and senior Congress leader MI Shanavas died early on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai after a prolonged illness. He was 67.

The Member of Parliament who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha died at around 1 am. He had undergone a liver transplant on November 2.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, expressed their condolences over Shanavas' death.



Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Congress family has lost a much loved and respected member.

With the passing of Shri M.I. Shanavas, two term Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Kerala, the Congress family has lost a much loved and respected member. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/hxG0n0pM1P — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 21, 2018

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called it a "painful loss".

Mourning the loss of my LokSabha colleague MI Shanavas of Wayanad. He was ailing for some time. A man of good heart & spirit, I last saw him on his appointment as one of @INCKerala's Working Presidents. A painful loss for all of us. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/c2k1O6WN9c — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 21, 2018

