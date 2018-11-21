Kerala Congress President MI Shanavas Dies At 67. Leaders Pay Tributes

MI Shanavas had represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha.

Kerala | Updated: November 21, 2018 11:28 IST
MI Shanavas is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

New Delhi: 

Kerala Congress President and senior Congress leader MI Shanavas died early on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai after a prolonged illness. He was 67.

The Member of Parliament who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha died at around 1 am. He had undergone a liver transplant on November 2.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, expressed their condolences over Shanavas' death.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Congress family has lost a much loved and respected member.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called it a "painful loss".

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

