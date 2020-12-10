Kerala Chief Minister's Top Officer In Hospital, May Skip Questioning Today

CM Raveendran was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Additional Private Secretary, CM Raveendran, is likely to skip the Enforcement Directorate's questioning today again, as he was admitted in hospital on Tuesday, after post-COVID-19 complications.

This is the third summons from the agency probing cases of alleged money-laundering in connection with the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic channels. Mr Raveendran was tested positive for coronavirus soon after the first summons in November. After the second summons, he was admitted in hospital due to post-Covid difficulties.

Sources from the Enforcement Directorate have said that they are verifying details on Mr Raveendran's health from the Trivandrum Medical College. "We suspect this is his attempt to evade questioning during election time. The probe is at the preliminary stage. But we have certain evidences and we need to question CM Raveendran. We are verifying details with Trivandrum Medical College on the health status of CM Raveendran," sources in the agency said.

Mr Vijayan and senior leaders from Kerala's ruling CPM have repeatedly hit out at central probe agencies in the past several weeks, alleging that they are "crossing their jurisdiction" and "playing to the tune of their political masters".

On Wednesday, CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan, referring to the health issues of Mr Raveendran, had said, "We are not afraid of any probe agencies. There is nothing to run away from."

Chief Minister Vijayan has completely backed his top official, saying he trusts him completely.

"The government is trying to sabotage probe into the gold smuggling case. CM Raveendran is deliberately evading the probe agency," opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had said.

"The government must be ready to release details of what sickness CM Raveendran has. Avoiding probe agencies and getting admitted to a hospital is not acceptable in a democracy," Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said.