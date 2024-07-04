Kerala Boy Dies From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba After Dip In Pond

The disease has a mortality rate of 95-100 per cent (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy died of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, at a private hospital in Kerala, according to state health officials.

Health department sources revealed that the child had contracted the infection after swimming in a small pond, prompting immediate preventive measures.

This marks the third reported case of infection in the southern state since May. Earlier fatalities included a five-year-old girl from Malappuram on May 21 and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur on June 25.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba found in warm freshwater sources such as lakes and rivers. The amoeba can enter the body through the nose during water activities, leading to inflammation of the brain tissue and potentially fatal primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

About Naegleria fowleri

Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic organism typically found in untreated water and soil. Infection occurs when water containing the amoeba enters the nasal passages during activities like swimming or diving. From there, it can travel to the brain, causing severe brain inflammation.

Symptoms

Symptoms of infection include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and altered mental state. While rare, these infections necessitate precautions such as avoiding warm freshwater activities, using nose clips, and ensuring water sources are properly treated.

Treatment

Currently, there are no widely effective treatments for PAM. Medical professionals manage the disease with a combination of medications including amphotericin B, azithromycin, fluconazole, rifampin, miltefosine, and dexamethasone.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most individuals with PAM perish within 1 to 18 days of symptom onset. Once symptoms begin, patients typically deteriorate rapidly, often entering a coma and dying within approximately five days.

This disease was previously reported in the coastal Alappuzha district in 2023 and 2017.