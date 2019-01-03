Kerala A War Zone After 2 Women Enter Sabarimala, 750 Arrested: 10 Points

Protests by the BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samithi turned violent at several spots

Thiruvananthapuram: Armed with stones and crude bombs, mobs took to the streets in Kerala during the dawn-to-dusk strike today, clashing with the police, forcing shops to shut and attacking offices of the ruling CPM and its allies in several districts. By the evening, more than 30 police personnel were injured and nearly 750 people were arrested. The strike was called by groups protesting against the entry of two young women in the Sabarimala temple, defying its traditional ban on women of reproductive age. The protests and accompanying violence started soon after. Overnight, a man who was injured during the protests, died.