TV Personality And Chef Jagee John Found Dead At Her Home In Kerala

Jagee John's body was found in the kitchen of her home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Television personality and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead at her home located im Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, the police said.

Ms John's body was found in the kitchen of her home in Kuravankonam area at around 4 pm by one of her friends, who then alerted the police about the same.

The police said that the cause of death is yet to be established. There are no visible injury marks on the body.

"We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted after which we will be able to get more details," police said.