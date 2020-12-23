'Ignored Queries': Kerala Governor To Chief Minister On Special Assembly Session For Farm Laws

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refused assent for a special assembly session

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday, a day after Mr Vijayan criticised the Governor's "regrettable" decision to deny permission for a special session of the Assembly to discuss the centre's controversial farm laws.

In his letter to Mr Vijayan the Governor told the Chief Minister "you chose to ignore my queries... have not explained factors that led to emergency situation", and cautioned him against discussing legislation and issues "you have no jurisdiction to offer a solution to".

Mr Khan ended his letter on a conciliatory note; he said he had frequently "expressed admiration for you (Mr Vijayan)" and hoped that "despite differences we shall always respect each other".

"... in your response (to a question on why the session was being called) you did not address the question relating to the nature of emergency which necessitated an emergent session... instead of replying to my questions, you chose to bring in extraneous issues," the Governor wrote.

"When I requested you to spell out the reasons clearly... you opened up partially and referred to the 'ongoing protest by farmers' around Delhi (and) it became clear that you wanted this special Session to discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any solution," he added.

Mr Khan said it was the Chief Minister's "constitutional duty" to keep him "fully informed about the decisions of the government". "But you give information when I raise questions; otherwise, you take shelter behind vague terms, like in the current case," he complained.

"I hold you in high esteem and would never like to be at loggerheads with you or my own government. I hope despite some differences of opinion we shall always respect each other and never doubt the intentions of each other," the Governor signed off.

On Monday Governor Khan refused assent for a one-day special session of the Assembly, as called by the CPM-led government. Mr Vijayan then wrote to Mr Khan over the "regrettable" decision, one that government sources said was being seen as "against constitutional provisions".

Across India tens of thousands of farmers are protesting against the centre's farm laws. They say the laws leave them at the mercy of the corporates, but the centre says the laws will reform the agriculture sector. Multiple rounds of talks have failed, with no solution to the impasse as yet.