Kerala Governor Refuses Special Assembly Session On Farm Laws

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refused assent for a special assembly session

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has refused assent for a one-day special assembly session decided by the CPM-led government's cabinet on Monday, according to sources at the Chief Minister's Office.

The Governor earlier in the day sought a response on the reason for the special session, to which a response was sent. However, the assent was refused, according to sources.

The cabinet had decided to request Governor to convene a special assembly session on December 23 to discuss the new farm laws and planned to pass a resolution against it, along with the opposition.

According to sources, "the Governor refused assent, since the response did not justify an emergency session".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a letter to the Governor said the decision not to allow the special assembly session was "regrettable".

"When the Council of Ministers makes a recommendation to summon the session of the Legislature, Governor cannot exercise discretionary power and turn down the recommendation. It is regrettable that a recommendation coming from an elected government, enjoying clear majority in the Legislative Assembly, for discussing an emergent issue of national importance, has not been acceded to by the Hon'ble Governor, especially when the power to summon a session of the Legislative Assembly clearly falls outside the discretionary power of the Governor," Mr Vijayan said in the letter.

Sources in the government said this refusal is being seen as an "overreach" and "against constitutional provisions".

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also reacted to the refusal as "unfortunate". "The Governor refusing permission for the special session is unfortunate. Legislators must gather at the members lounge and pass the resolution against the farm laws," said Ramesh Chennithala.

Thousands of farmers have dug in along the Delhi-Haryana border in protest against the farm laws. The government has said they are willing to amend the laws, but the farmers the laws to be withdrawn.