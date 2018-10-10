Gold Bars From Plane Toilet, Foreign Currency Seized At Kochi Airport

Gold bars were recovered from toilet of Spicejet flight which arrived from Dubai, (Representational)

Foreign currency and gold worth lakhs of rupees have been seized at the international airport in Kochi in separate cases, an official said Tuesday. The officials also recovered gold bars from the toilet of a plane.

Customs officials seized US dollars worth Rs 73.85 lakh from Hashim Palathinkal Basheer who arrived by a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain Monday, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said in a release.

The foreign currency was seized from his checked-in baggage and it was concealed in the specially stitched lining of his bag, Mr Kumar said.

In two separate cases, customs sleuths seized 10 gold bars worth Rs 33.14 lakh and 2064 grams of a brown paste compound Tuesday.

The gold bars were recovered from the toilet of a Spicejet flight which arrived from Dubai, the official said.

It was recovered during the routine check of the aircraft by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, he said.

The brown paste, suspected to contain gold, was seized from a passenger hailing from Thrissur who had arrived from Abu Dhabi by an Etihaad flight. The paste was concealed in the passenger's underwear, the official said.