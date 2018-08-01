Days After Idukki Family Went Missing, Bodies Found Buried In Backyard

Four days after they reportedly went missing, bodies of four members of a family were today found stacked on top of each other and buried in a pit in the backyard of their house in Idukki. The bodies bore injury marks, police said.

Police identified them as Krishnan (52), his wife Susheela (50), their daughter Arsha (21) and son Arjun (19).

Neighbours said they had not seen the family for the past four days. Police said they could have been killed after July 29.

The family lived in a secluded place in a rubber estate at Mundanmudi. Neighbours and some relatives went to the house this morning and found blood stains on the floor, the walls and immediately informed police.

The bodies have been shifted to Kottayam medical college for post-mortem.

