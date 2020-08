Thick smoke was seen rising from windows of the building

A fire at the Kerala secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram caused a huge commotion on Tuesday.

Visuals showed officers trying to salvage files and equipment from the building, which has offices of the state government.

Officers trying to salvage files and equipment from the building after the fire

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

The fire started in the protocol department of the building, according to unconfirmed reports.