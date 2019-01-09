Probe Agency Attaches Assets Worth Rs 8.8 Crore Of Ex-Bureaucrat In Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 8.8 crores.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 8.8 crores belonging to former IAS officer T O Sooraj in a disproportionate assets case filed by state Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB).

The action against the former senior bureaucrat of the state was taken under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"ED attaches under PMLA, 4 vehicles, 13 immovable properties (in Kerala) and cash of Rs 23 Lakhs totaling to Rs 8.80 Crore of former IAS Officer, T O Sooraj, in DA case of VACB, Special Cell, Ernakulam," the ED said in a tweet.

A charge sheet was filed before a court in Muvattupuzha last year, saying the former PWD secretary Sooraj has amassed unaccounted assets to the tune of Rs 11 crore.

According to VACB, which examined details of the financial transactions carried out by Sooraj from 2004 to 2014, there was 314 per cent growth in his wealth during the 10-year period.

Sooraj retired from service a few months back.

Subsequently, the matter was referred to ED as VACB has no provision to attach properties of a retired government servant.

The attachment was carried out after VACB completed the investigation against Sooraj.