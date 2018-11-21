Did Kerala Top Cop 'Misbehave' With Minister For His Complexion, Asks BJP

Pon Radhakrishnan had gone to Sabarimala's Nilackal base to offer prayers and assess facilities

The Bharatiya Janata Party wants the Superintendent of Police Yathish Chandra suspended for his alleged rude behaviour with Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan when he came to pay his obeisance at the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

Kerala BJP General Secretary AN Radhakrishnan told reporters that they would take up the matter with the State Police chief.

"Yesterday, we all saw the way this person Chandra was standing with folded hands before the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and today he was speaking with his sunglasses on and with utmost arrogance (with Pon Radhakrishnan).

"We wish to know if he behaved rudely because our Minister is dark-complexioned, while he and Chennithala are fair and handsome," Mr Radhakrishnan who was present with the Minister, said.

The Minister arrived at the Nilackal base camp to offer prayers and assess the facilities. When Chandra came before him, the Minister asked him why private vehicles were not allowed towards Pamba.

Mr Chandra said that there was a parking problem, but if he (the Minister) gave the orders, it could be done.

But Mr Radhakrishnan said that he could not give any such order.

"Sir, this is the problem. No one is ready to take any responsibilities," said Mr Chandra.

Upon hearing this, the Minister lost his cool and asked Mr Chandra not to 'show off' and he should not forget that he was misbehaving with a Union Minister.

"Chandra behaved with absolute contempt and arrogance and he has got this from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is his boss. But, we are not going to leave him. We will take this indiscipline with both the state government and the Centre," said Mr Radhakrishnan.

When Mr Chandra later said that the Minister's car could proceed to Pamba as he came under the VIP category, Mr Radhakrishnan refused, and instead travelled by the state-owned bus along with other pilgrims.

"I have been here many times but am experiencing something like this for the first time," said the Minister.

The state unit of the BJP is upset with Mr Chandra because BJP General Secretary K Surendran, Hindu Iyakvedi President and senior BJP leader KP Sasikala and others were arrested by a team led by the young police officer last week for breaking the police guidelines at Sabarimala.