Crime Branch To Probe Sexual Assault Allegations Against 5 Kerala Priests

The man came to know about the alleged sexual abuse and blackmail after he saw his wife's emails.

Amid calls for probe into sexual assault allegations against five priests in Kerala, the state police have asked the Crime Branch to begin its investigations. Five priests of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church have been accused of sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman.

The Kottayam-based church had earlier promised "clear and impartial" investigation, and suspended the priests, but the National Commission for Women (NCW) and social bodies demanded action. Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had also written to the Kerala police for a thorough investigation.

The issue came to light last week after an audio clip containing a man's conversation with a church official alleging sexual abuse of his wife by the priests was circulated on social media.

The man from Pathanamthitta district alleged that some priests allegedly used his wife's secret confession to blackmail her. He alleged that one of the priests, who first exploited his wife, continued it by blackmailing her. When she sought help from another priest, he, too, threatened her and shared her details with fellow priests.

The man, who came to know about the alleged sexual abuse after he saw his wife's emails, has levelled allegations against eight priests, but has reportedly named only five priests as the role of three others could not be established, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The man added that his wife had been facing the abuse even before they got married.

The church said it respected the sentiments of the followers, but dismissed rumours being spread about the incident.

"If they are found guilty, necessary action will be taken against them... The accused will not be shielded and innocent will not be punished," the church had said in a statement.

Biju Oommen, secretary of the church, said that as soon as they received a complaint, they took immediate action.

"The church has acted in the utmost responsible manner ... Today as things stand, the five are suspects. The probe is on and when the report comes, the church will act on it," said Mr Oommen told news agency IANS.

