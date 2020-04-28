2.76 Lakh Expats Sign Up To Return To Kerala Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Kerala has registered 482 coronavirus cases so far, of which 355 have recovered

Kerala is gearing up for the return of expats from foreign countries, especially the Gulf region, amidst the coronavirus global pandemic.

2.76 lakh expats from 150 countries have registered on the state's Non Resident Keralites Affairs or NORKA website till now. It's not yet clear when the central government will allow for their return. Most of expats are expected to return to Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that doctors and paramedical staff will be deployed at the airport for detailed checking of the passengers arriving.

A committee under the District Collector with representatives from the Airports Authority of India, Kerala Police and Head Department would oversee the elaborate arrangements at the airports to receive the expat Malayalees.

"If no symptoms, after initial screening, returnees would be sent to their homes for self-quarantine. Regular and strict monitoring by the Police and Health workers would be ensured. Telemedicine facilities and mobile medical units would be set up under panchayats. Those with no space at home for self-quarantine, can opt for government facility," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media.

"Those with symptoms will be moved to government quarantine facility immediately, and their luggage will be sent to homes... adequate quarantine and medical facilities near airports have been identified, made ready," Mr Vijayan added.

