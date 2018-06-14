Congress Lawmaker, Driver Allegedly Assault Man For Not Giving Way To Car Ananthakrishnan was injured in the assault and had been admitted to a private hospital at Anchal.

Share EMAIL PRINT K B Ganesh Kumar is son of party chief R Balakrishna Pillai. Kollam: Kerala Congress (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, whose party is supporting the ruling LDF, and his driver allegedly assaulted a man for not giving way for the car of the legislator at nearby Anchal, police said.



The alleged incident happened when K B Ganesh Kumar, son of party chief R Balakrishna Pillai, was proceeding to meet a bereaved family and the man, who was allegedly assaulted, was returning after visiting them.



22-year old Ananthakrishnan and his mother were returning in a car after visiting the same family that Mr Kumar was going to call on when the two vehicles came in the opposite direction on a road leading to the house of the deceased.



Ananthakrishnan was injured in the assault and had been admitted to a private hospital at Anchal. He filed a complaint with police against the lawmaker and his driver.



In a counter police complaint, a staff of the MLA alleged the man assaulted the driver, police said. According to the complaint, the MLA, an actor-turned politician, got of his car and allegedly assaulted the youth as his vehicle could not move forward.



