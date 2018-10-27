Ashram Of Kerala Religious Preacher Who Backed Sabrimala Verdict Attacked: Live Updates

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram:
Two cars and one scooter at the ashram were set on fire at around 2:30 am.
An ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri who supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple was attacked early Saturday. Two cars and one scooter at the Swami Sandeepananda Giri's School of Bhagavad Gita on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire at around 2:30 am. The attackers also put a wreath in front of the hermitage.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the ashram this morning, condemned the attack.
Sandeepananda Giri, who is also the director of the ashram, reportedly faced threats after he supported the entry of menstruating age into the hill shrine.
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac alleged that the arson was an attempt to murder the preacher. "Swami Sandeepananda Giri has been valiantly fighting the positions adopted by the Sangh Parivar on the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala. In this ashram, only Swami and another person were living. The fire was started in a way to engulf the building. It's only when people from outside alerted the Swami that he got to know about the fire. Thankfully, the fire force reached quickly. This is the extent they will go to attack the real devotees," Mr Isaac said.
Local media reported that a white Maruti Suzuki Omni and a Honda CRV were set ablaze. Reports said police have been posted in the ashram following the attack. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the attackers.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the ashram this morning, condemned the attack. "Physical attacks happen when you can't deal ideologically. We will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands. Those who are intolerant towards Swami's activities attacked his ashram," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Swami Sandeepananda Giri had supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of menstruating age to the famous Sabarimala temple