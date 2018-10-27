Ashram Of Kerala Religious Preacher Who Backed Sabrimala Verdict Attacked: Live Updates

Two cars and one scooter at the ashram were set on fire at around 2:30 am.

An ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri who supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple was attacked early Saturday. Two cars and one scooter at the Swami Sandeepananda Giri's School of Bhagavad Gita on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram were set on fire at around 2:30 am. The attackers also put a wreath in front of the hermitage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the ashram this morning, condemned the attack.

Sandeepananda Giri, who is also the director of the ashram, reportedly faced threats after he supported the entry of menstruating age into the hill shrine.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story: