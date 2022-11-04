Messi, Neymar Cut-Outs Stand Tall In Kerala River Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

The cut-outs have been installed in the middle of Kurungattu Kadavu river Kozhikode district.

FIFA World Cup - the much-awaited football carnival - is all set to begin on November 20 in Qatar. Fans across the world are extremely excited about the much-celebrated tournament that will see Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, two of the biggest football stars, are all set to dazzle at the sport's biggest extravaganza. And, miles away from Qatar, which is hosting the quadrennial event, fans in a small Kerala town are already engaged in a game of upmanship over the two South American football greats.

Fans have installed cut-outs of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Leandro Trossard to show their support and excitement for the upcoming football tournament.

The cut-out of the Argentina superstar is 30-feet-tall. It was installed in the middle of Kurungattu Kadavu river in Pullavoor, Kozhikode district, Kerala, by Argentina Fans Association, reported Manorama online.

Ashik Ahamed, a member of the fan club, told the portal, “We wanted to mark the occasion with something special and who else other than Messi deserves it more.”

After the Messi cut-out showed up, Neymar fans in Pullavoor decided to announce their arrival in style. They installed a 40-feet-long structure right next to Messi's.

Meanwhile, pictures of the cut-outs have created a lot of buzz on social media. Football fans have heap praised the amazing idea on Twitter.

Another wrote, “That's why I love Kerala.”

A person added, “Wow, work of art.. just like the player.”

“Messi's craze in India is unreal” was the sentiment on social media

A user also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses.

“Nice gesture towards GOAT,” read a comment.

Some stated that “Indians are the coolest people.”

Lionel Messi-led Argentine will play their opening game against Saudi Arabia on November 22. Meanwhile, Neyma Jr fans will see their favourite player representing his side on November 25 when Brazil will be up against Serbia.