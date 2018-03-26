Driver Left Injured Man Upside Down For Urinating In Ambulance. He Died. A video shared widely on social media shows the injured man lying on an inclined stretcher, one end of which is inside the ambulance and the other end, with the man's head, on the ground.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police have registered a case against the ambulance driver for "negligent act" Thiruvananthapuram: Upset that a road accident victim had urinated in his ambulance, a private ambulance driver left the critically injured man in a near inverted position on a stretcher outside the Thrissur Medical College Hospital in Kerala.



A shocking video reportedly shot by an eyewitness and shared widely on social media shows the injured man lying on an inclined stretcher, one end of which is inside the ambulance and the other end, with the man's head, on the ground.



Police have registered a case against the ambulance driver for 'negligent act endangering the life of a person'. The ambulance driver has been identified.



The man, who had met with a road accident on March 20, was critically wounded and had head injuries as well. He was first admitted to a hospital in Palakkad and then taken to Thrissur the same day for better treatment, which is where this incident happened around 8.30 pm, according to the police.



As the man wasn't accompanied by a bystander or any of his family members or relatives, he was brought to Thrissur by some staff members of the Palakkad hospital.



"The staff had rushed inside the hospital to pick up gloves to assist the patient and that's when the driver pulled the stretcher out," police sources told NDTV.



The accident victim, who lay helpless on the stretcher all this while, was finally lifted up by two hospital staff members who placed him on a wheelchair. Though he was operated, he died in the early hours of Saturday.



