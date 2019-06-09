8 Killed, 4 Injured After Ambulance Collides With Mini Truck In Kerala

The group of 8 people was being taken to a hospital after a minor accident.

Eight people were killed and four others injured after an ambulance collided with a mini truck in Kerala's Thannisserry district today, the police said.

The group was being taken to hospital after they met with an accident during a trip to Nelliyampathy in Kerala. They were first admitted to a private hospital from where they were being transferred in an ambulance. Some of their relatives, who came to know of the accident, had also accompanied them.

Local people, police and fire force personnel faced a tough time breaking open the crushed vehicle to take the bodies out.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.