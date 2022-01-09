2 Leopard Cubs Found From Uninhabited House In Kerala

The cubs were taken to the district forest office (Representational)

Two leopard cubs were found from an uninhabited house in Olavakkode area on Sunday, Forest officials said.

A Forest official told PTI that locals of the area saw an adult leopard moving in and out of the house and had informed the forest authorities.

Subsequently, forest officials went there and found two leopard cubs there.

The cubs were taken to the district forest office where a veterinarian would be examining them and prescribing the future course of action, the official said.

He said that if the cubs' mother is found then they will be released into the forest and therefore, efforts were on to find the adult leopard.

