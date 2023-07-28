'What Is This Nonsense': Video Shows Senior Citizen Stopping Siddaramaiah's Car

"What is this nonsense for last 5 years? We are fed up," he said.

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence on Thursday as a senior citizen, who lives in the house opposite the Chief Minister's residence, blocked his vehicle and demanded a solution to parking troubles his family allegedly faced because of Siddaramaiah's guests.

Senior Citizen Narottam expressed his anger at the Chief Minister by trying to block his car while it was leaving, and complained that people coming to meet him (Siddaramaiah) parked their vehicles all over the place, making it difficult for him and his family to take their vehicles out.

After listening to his neighbour about the parking issue, Siddaramaiah asked security personnel stationed at his house to look into the matter and solve the parking issue.

Siddaramaiah hasn't started living in his official bungalow yet, and is still in his old house -- the leader of opposition bungalow. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was staying in the Chief Minister's house till recently. Siddaramaiah is expected to move into it in August.