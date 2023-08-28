Watch: Rape-Accused Jumps 40-Foot Wall To Escape Karnataka Jail

Bengaluru:
The incident was captured on CCTV at Davanagere sub-jail on Friday.
A rape accused jumped across a 40-foot boundary wall to escape from a prison in Karnataka last week, but was captured again a day later.
In the footage, Vasant - a 23-year-old inmate who faces rape charges - was seen jumping across the wall and running away.
He was arrested again a day later from Haveri.
In March, three prisoners had escaped from the Kurukshetra district jail in Haryana from an area where maintenance work was underway.