5 Crores Cash, 106 Kg Jewellery: Karnataka Cops' Crackdown Ahead Of Polls

The police recovered huge piles of cash amounting to Rs 5.6 crore

Rs 5.60 crore in cash, 3 kg of gold, 103 kg of silver jewellery, and 68 silver bars were seized by Karnataka Police in a major raid ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024. The raid was conducted in Bellary town of Karnataka.

The total recovery amounts to around Rs 7.60 crore.

According to the police, the huge haul of cash and jewellery has been recovered from the home of Naresh, a jewellery shop owner. He has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, said police.

The police suspect a possible hawala link and have registered a case under section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act. The findings of the probe will be forwarded to the Income Tax department for further interrogation, said police.