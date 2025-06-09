Video: Cobra Swallows 1-Foot Long Knife. Here's How They Took It Out

A cobra entered a home in search of prey. The venomous reptile crawled through the kitchen when it accidentally swallowed a knife, mistaking it for food. It was far from anything a snake would digest.

The unusual incident took place at Govinda Naik's house in the Hedge Village in Karnataka's Kumla. The man immediately alerted a snake rescuer, who arrived at the scene.

Pavan, the snake rescuer, and the veterinary assistant Advaith Bhat captured the snake to remove a 12-inch-long (1 foot) and two-inch-wide kitchen knife. A video showed the men releasing the snake from a sack, which was used to capture the reptile. As it crawls out of it, the swallowed knife can be noticed in the snake's body.

Another video showed the snake rescuer and the veterinary assistant trying to remove the knife. They opened the snake's mouth and inserted a medical scissors to hold the lower jaw of the cobra while a man held the upper jaw. They inserted another pair of scissors into the cobra's mouth to remove the knife.

The two men safely pulled out the one-foot-long knife and ensured it was stable and unharmed. They later released the snake into the wild.