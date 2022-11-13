Video: Cobra Slithers Out Of Refrigerator, Coils Around Compressor

Karnataka: The cobra was found sitting near the refrigerator compressor

A family at a village in Karnataka was shocked with what they found in their refrigerator - a huge cobra.

The incident happened in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

Forest officials rushed to the house after the family sent an SOS. They came with a snake-catcher.

A video of the house shows the snake-catcher prodding the rear of the refrigerator with a long rod. The snake had made its way down to the circular compressor.

The man then gently pulls out the snake and puts it inside a jar.

Snakes are known to search for warm areas in winter at night. Forest officials said the cobra could have coiled around the refrigerator's compressor as it gets warm.