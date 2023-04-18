'Time Was Running Out': Karnataka Congress Newcomer On Fallout With BJP

Jagadish Shettar said the BJP never explained why he was denied ticket

Congress newcomer and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has blamed the BJP's state in-charge BL Santosh for denying a ticket to him to contest the assembly election next month.

Mr Shettar, who made it no secret that he is still smarting over the ticket denial by his previous party, told NDTV today that he never got an explanation from the BJP why - despite his "clean record" and winning six times in previous elections - he was told to step aside.

"The high command is not involved (in denying a ticket). BL Santosh mishandled everything," Mr Shettar, a Lingayat leader from the Hubballi-Dharwad seat, told NDTV. He will contest from the same seat on a Congress ticket.

"I have suffered humiliation in the party (BJP) for the last two years and so it became inevitable to join the Congress. If they (BJP) were looking for younger people, why did they give tickets to people over 72 years old? Some 20 of them are there. There is no explanation. They did not say why they do not want to give me a ticket," Mr Shettar said.

"On April 11, our in-charge said my name is not there; ticket has been denied and I must send a letter of acceptance. 'This is a simple direction by the party', the in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan told me. How is it possible? I am a senior leader. I have won the last six elections with a huge margin of 25,000 votes. The people support me... Why, why, why this humiliation?" said the former Chief Minister, visibly upset.

"...Lingayat supporters are angry at the BJP for not making me contest election without any explanation. Many called me, visited me to show support. My being in Congress won't change this," he said when asked whether his supporters would abandon him after his party switch.

There was speculation Mr Shettar was offered a Rajya Sabha berth. He, however, did not confirm it.

"I joined the Congress because time was running out. The last day of nomination is April 20. I had to take the step because of self-respect. I want to contest this election. It is not a revenge against the BJP," the newest senior Congress leader in Karnataka said.

Mr Shettar said the BJP did well in the Gujarat election but the same can't be said of Karnataka as the situations are different.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have direct connection with the people (in Gujarat). They have ruled the state for a long time. But here, in Karnataka, the party in-charge doesn't know the ground realities. The party has mishandled the situation," Mr Shettar said.

Karnataka will vote on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.