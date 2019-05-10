Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka Law On Promotion Of SC/ST Employees

The court said providing the reservation would not affect the efficiency of administration. (File)

The Supreme Court today upheld Karnataka government's 2018 law which provided for reservation in promotion and seniority to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) employees, saying that establishing them as participants in governance was "intrinsic to an equal citizenship".

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud said providing the reservation would not affect the efficiency of administration, was "not at odds with the principle of meritocracy" and "cannot be treated as the acquisition of creamy layer status".

The court said it cannot be construed that promotees from SC and ST categories are not efficient or that efficiency would be reduced by appointing them as this was a "stereotypical assumption".

"This is stereotypical because it masks deep rooted social prejudice. The benchmark for efficiency of administration is not some disembodied, abstract ideal measured by the performance of a qualified open category candidate."

"Efficiency of administration in the affairs of the Union or of a State must be defined in an inclusive sense, where diverse segments of society find representation as a true aspiration of governance by and for the people," the bench said.

If the benchmark of efficiency was grounded in exclusion, "it will produce a pattern of governance which is skewed against the marginalised", it added.

The bench also said if this benchmark of efficiency is grounded in equal access, our outcomes will reflect the commitment of the Constitution to produce a just social order. "Otherwise, our past will haunt the inability of our society to move away from being deeply unequal to one which is founded on liberty and fraternity."

"Establishing the position of the SCs and STs as worthy participants in affairs of governance is intrinsic to an equal citizenship".

The court's verdict came on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation (to the Posts in the Civil Services of the State) Act 2018.

The petitioners had contended that providing the reservations would affect the efficiency of administration, was at odds with the principle of meritocracy and would lead to creation of a creamy layer status.

