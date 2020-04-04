Stones Thrown At Karnataka Cops For Stopping Prayer Meet During Lockdown

Some among the crowd also were injured in the incident, police said (Representational)

Four policemen were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them with stones after being asked not to gather for Friday prayers at a mosque in Karnataka's Hubballi, a senior police official said.

Some among the crowd also were injured in the incident, Hubballi Police commissioner R Dileep said without elaborating.

"Today people had gathered at a prayer hall after a call to offer namaz was sounded. Police, out on rounds, requested them not to gather because of the order of the government and to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease but some people got sentimental about it," he said.

The leaders of their community came there and persuaded the agitated people to exercise restraint saying police were performing their duties and they should not obstruct them.

"But inspite of that, some people got agitated and hurled stones at the cops. Four (police personnel) persons were injured. They got minor injuries but are back on duty. There is nothing alarming and some people from their community were also injured," the commissioner said.

Presently the situation is peaceful because of the efforts of the police and the community leaders, he said adding that patrolling was on.