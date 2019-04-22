'Knew Them Personally': HD Kumaraswamy On 2 Partymen Killed In Sri Lanka

HD Kumaraswamy said that the two were part of a seven-member JDS team touring Sri Lanka. (File photo)

Four members of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) were among the five Indians who were killed in a series of blasts that struck Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In a series of tweets this morning, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that the two were part of a seven-member team of JDS workers from Karnataka who were touring the island nation.

"I am shocked to hear that a seven-member team of JD-S workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo, has gone missing after the bomb blasts. Two of them are feared killed in the terror strike. I am in constant touch with the Indian High Commission on the reports of those missing," Mr Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He said that he knew the party workers personally.

"External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj has confirmed the death of two Kannadigas, K.G. Hanumantharayappa and M. Rangappa, in the bomb blasts... I am deeply shocked at the loss of our JD-S party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief."

This morning, the Indian High Commission in Colombo confirmed the names the deaths of Hanumantharayappa and Rangappa.

@SushmaSwaraj

We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:

- K G Hanumantharayappa

-M Rangappa. - India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 22, 2019

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had identified three other Indians killed as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

"Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

A sixth name - PS Rasina , a woman from Kerala - was given out by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi. Neither Ms Swaraj nor the Indian High Commission, however, have shared this name.

Dozens of other foreigners, including those from the UK, US, Japan and the Netherlands are believed to be among those dead.

Twenty four people from the minority Muslim community have been arrested so far. The Lankan government did not share details of the suspects involved in the attacks. "Don't give extremists a voice. Don't help to make them martyrs," said Ruwan Wijewardene, State Minister of Defence.

At least 290 have been killed in the blasts, the worst violence to hit the island nation since the civil war that ended a decade ago. The powerful blasts - six in quick succession on Easter morning and then two more hours later - wounded around 500 people and left the country grieving.

