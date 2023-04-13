Smoke Candle Was Used To Signal B Bommai's Chopper To Land. Then, A Fire

The smoke candle reportedly fell on the ground due to the pressure from the rotors, officials said.

A smoke candle used to guide Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's helicopter to land at a temporary open field in Udupi caused a minor fire in the area, a video from the site showed. Mr Bommai was in the area as part of his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

The smoke candle reportedly fell on the ground due to the pressure from the rotors, officials said, adding that the fire spread on the grass around 300 metres from where the helicopter landed.

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade.

"The fire was minor. It was immediately doused off. It was quite far from the Chopper," a police official told NDTV.

There was no technical snag in the chopper, the official added.

Mr Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.

A smoke candle is often used during emergency situations for landing and take off for helicopter on temporary open flat fields.