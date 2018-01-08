'Silicon City Is Now Crime City': BJP Slams Karnataka Government With assembly elections due in Karnataka, the state BJP is scaling up its attack on the ruling Congress over law and order issues

BJP leaders and workers protest against Karnataka government over law and order issues in Bengaluru Bengaluru: A few months before Karnataka votes in the assembly elections, the state BJP is scaling up its attack on the ruling Congress. The latest ammunition is poor law and order in the state, as the BJP claims.



Last week, Deepak Rao, a 28-year-old BJP worker in Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district, was killed. Hours later, TR Basheer, a food stall owner, was attacked and killed in what the police consider to be a retaliatory killing.



Arrests have been made in booth the cases. But on Monday morning, the BJP mobilised its leaders and workers in Bengaluru to highlight the violence.



"I condemn Deepak's murder. I also condemn the attack and murder of Basheer and offer my condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some ministers are indulging in the politics of murder. Over 22 Hindu activists have been killed so far. Once called the silicon city, Bengaluru has become the crime city, rape city. Now Karnataka is named No. 2 in crimes committed," BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said.



After the National Investigation Agency filed its chargesheet earlier this year, saying that the murder of Rudresh, an RSS worker, in October 2016 was an act of terrorism, the BJP, RSS and other right wing groups have been demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).



"The Siddaramaiah government has withdrawn all cases against PFI and SDPI, which means he is indirectly supporting them. That's why all these incidents are happening," Mr Yeddyurappa said.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also accusing the BJP of creating communal tension in the state. He took on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday for a public rally. The two chief ministers traded charges on Twitter about law and order and welfare measures in their respective states.



"I don't want to react to the Twitter war that happened yesterday because it has no meaning. Siddaramaiah has lost credibility in Karnataka. It's just a question of another three-four months," Mr Yeddyurappa said.



Assembly polls are due in Karnataka by May and the BJP is hoping to reclaim the only state in south India that it ruled from 2008 to 2013. But the term saw many allegations of corruption, infighting and three chief ministers.



The pressure is also on the Congress as this is one of the very few states where the party is in power.





