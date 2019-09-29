Siddharamaiah Lost Polls Because Of His Stubborn Attitude: Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka minister accused Siddaramaiah of "inside party politics" (File)

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah lost the elections due to his stubborn attitude and inside party politics.

"I don't want to throw stones at defeated leader Siddaramaiah, but his stubborn attitude and inside plotting in the party is the cause of the downfall of Congress. Congress leaders KH Muniyappa himself blamed K Ramappa Ramesh Kumar for his defeat," he said while addressing media in Shivamogga.

Commenting on the BS Yeddyurappa led government's performance Mr Eshwarappa said that to boost good governance in the state, the government has decided to award one Grama Panchayath in the 176 Talukas of Karnataka on October 2.

"The award will be given only if the gram panchayat had fulfilled 300 norms including the eradication of open defecation," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.