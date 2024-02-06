Siddaramaiah Fined Rs 10,000 By High Court For Demanding Ex Deputy's Arrest

The police said the Congress leaders had blocked roads and inconvenienced commuters

The Karnataka High Court today imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ministers MB Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a case filed against the for holding a protest in 2022.

The court also ordered the Congress leaders to physically appear before a special court for people's representatives.

Siddaramaiah and the other Congress leaders had held a protest in 2022, demanding former state minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's arrest over alleged links in the death of a contractor, Santosh Patil.

The court summoned Siddaramaiah on March 6.

The case was filed against them after they took out a march to lay siege to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of Mr Eshwarappa, who was the rural development and panchayat raj minister at the time.

They held the protest after the contractor, Santosh Patil, alleged Mr Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission for a project in his village. Santosh Patil died by suicide after making the allegations.