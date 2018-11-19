Pubs, Restaurants Must Have Smoking Rooms, Says Karnataka Government

Karnataka's new coalition government says the rule will be strictly implemented in the state.

Lighting a cigarette will not be allowed at bars, pubs, hotels and restaurants in Karnataka if these places don't have designated smoking areas, the state government has said in its latest order. Smoking will be allowed in the restricted area only after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civic body concerned.

Karnataka's Urban Development and Housing Minister, UT Khader, warned that any violations will result in cancellation of their licences under the Karnataka Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Health of Non-Smokers Act 2001.

In 2008, the Supreme Court had banned smoking at public places, including auditoriums, cinemas, hospitals, public transport -- aircraft, buses, trains, metros, monorails, taxis -- airports, bus stands, railway stations, restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, offices (government and private), libraries, courts, post offices, markets, shopping malls, banquet halls, discotheques, coffee houses etc across the country. After the order, one could smoke on roads, homes, personal vehicles and smoking rooms at bars and restaurants.

