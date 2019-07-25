President's Rule In Karnataka? BJP Waits For Speaker's Call On Rebels

If the resignations of the rebel lawmakers are accepted, they can formally join the BJP

The BJP is unwilling to stake claim to form a government in Karnataka till the Speaker takes a decision on the 16 rebel legislators who brought down the coalition government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy, news agency IANS reported today, quoting party spokesman G Madhusudan.

In such a situation, the state might go under President's Rule, he said.

"If the Speaker takes longer time to accept or reject the resignations of the rebels, the Governor (Vajubhai Vala) may recommend President's rule in the state, as we will not like to stake claim to power in such a situation," IANS quoted G Madhusudan as saying.

Thirteen lawmakers of the Congress and three from the JDS had resigned earlier this month but the Speaker is yet to take a call on their resignation.

Till the Speaker accepts their resignation, the lawmakers would remain members of the assembly and the strength of the house will remain 225, including one nominated member. In such a situation, the majority mark will remain at 113. The BJP presently is at 105.

If the resignations of the rebel lawmakers are accepted, the strength of the house comes down to 105. But till the rebels are re-elected as BJP legislators, the BJP will be compelled to run a minority government, a scenario which the party has yet to take a call on.

"Even with the support of two Independents, we will be still six short of the halfway mark if we are asked to prove majority by the Governor after forming the new government," Mr Madhusudan was quoted as saying by IANS.

During Monday's trust vote, the BJP had the support of 107 lawmakers, including two Independent members who switched support.

In an interview to NDTV, HD Devegowda, the father of Mr Kumaraswamy and the patriarch of the Janata Dal Secular, spelled it out. "The BJP will have too narrow a margin in Karnataka for any stability. Two or three MLAs would make a difference to stability," he said.

In its order on July 17, the Supreme Court said the Speaker was free to decide on the rebels' resignations as per the anti-defection law. In case the Speaker takes more time, the rebels may appeal to the top court again.

With inputs from IANS

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.