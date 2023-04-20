'PM Known For Beating Anti-Incumbency': BJP MLA To NDTV On Karnataka Polls

Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad will contest from Hubballi-Dharwad West

Arvind Bellad, the Karnataka BJP MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad West, has told NDTV that the exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar from the BJP just weeks before the assembly election will not affect the party's performance in the polls, especially the support of Lingayat voters.

Mr Bellad also denied the BJP will face any anti-incumbency issues, especially with the campaign support that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided.

"He (PM Modi) is known for beating anti-incumbency. He creates a pro-incumbency wave and he is going to do that in Karnataka also," Mr Bellad told NDTV.

Mr Shettar, a six-time MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat and an influential Lingayat leader, joined the Congress after the BJP denied him a ticket. His joining the Congress has led to speculation that Lingayat votes in the Hubballi-Dharwad region may go with him to his new party.

Mr Bellad, however, dismissed such speculation, saying the BJP is not worried.

"Lingayats are always with the BJP and they will always remain with the BJP," Mr Bellad told NDTV, adding the talk about "sympathy factor" for Mr Shettar will not translate into electoral support.

The politically influential Lingayats comprises 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, mostly in the northern parts of the state, which the BJP counts as its strong vote base. After Mr Shettar left the BJP in anger, the Congress has been accusing the BJP of being an "anti-Lingayat" party.

"There is no sympathy factor. In fact, people and party workers are angry at him for going away. Somebody who has enjoyed a lot of support of party workers and power has moved away to Congress," the BJP leader said.

On whether there is less of a regional pull in the BJP's campaign and if mostly relying on PM Modi's support can work in the state election, Mr Bellad agreed PM Modi is a strong force even in the Karnataka election.

"We have such a great Prime Minister who has captured the hearts and minds of people. Why not rely on him? He has a huge sway in this election also," Mr Bellad said.

Voting in Karnataka is on May 10 and votes will be counted three days later.