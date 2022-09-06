'Perform Or Face Poll': Karnataka Congress To Chief Minister Over Bengaluru Rain

Mr Bommai accused Congress of 'maladministration' for Bengaluru's rain woes.

Hitting back at Karnataka Chief Minister for blaming previous Congress governments' 'maladministration' for Bengaluru's rain woes, party's state president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged Basavaraj Bommai and his administration to perform or face election.

He also alleged that the "corrupt" BJP government and its officials were responsible for Bengaluru's current situation.

"If there were encroachments during the Congress tenure, let them (BJP) clear it, they had earlier got five years' time, they had now got five years, they should have done it...not performing while in power and blaming previous Congress governments instead is not right," Mr Shivakumar said, reacting to the Chief Minister's statement.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, such a situation never arose during the Congress' tenure.

"It is because of your corruption and corruption by your officials. The Chief Minister has to bear this in mind. People have given you an opportunity. In case you are not able to perform, let's go for election," he added.

Mr Bommai, earlier on Tuesday, had blamed the previous Congress governments' 'maladministration', and unprecedented rains in the capital city, for the deluge.

The Chief Minister had accused the Congress of giving permission for construction activities "right-left-centre" in the lake areas, on the tank bunds and buffer zones, during its regime.

The state Congress led by its Working President Ramalinga Reddy, Leader of Opposition in Legislative council BK Hariprasad held a protest against the BJP government accusing it of neglecting Bengaluru's infrastructure leading to the current situation and blamed it for "bringing down the pride" of the city, stating that several IT and BT industries were planning to shift to other cities.

