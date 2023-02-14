Over 64 Lakh Cases Settled In Karnataka Lok Adalat In A Day - A Record

Karnataka State Legal Services Authority said a record 64,13,608 cases were settled (Representational)

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has said that a record 64,13,608 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat held on February 11.

These include the 52,11,424 traffic challan petty cases in the two-week window ending last Saturday, reported Press Trust of India.

On January 27, the Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority requested the State government to provide at least 50 per cent concession in traffic challan fine amount.

The State government had agreed to the request made by Justice B Veerappa and issued order in an order on February 2 providing 50 per cent concession. As a result, total 52,11,424 traffic challan petty cases were disposed as Pre-Litigation cases across Karnataka and a fine amount of more than Rs 152 crore was collected.

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority last evening said, it has now requested the State to extend the window for traffic offences and the rebate for two more weeks.

Apart from the traffic cases, the Lok Adalat settled 4,14,202 revenue cases, 14,723 Bank Pending cases amounting to Rs 157 crore, 670 matrimonial cases, 2,724 partition suits, 4,050 motor vehicle claims cases where compensation amount of Rs 179 crore were awarded.

The Lok Adalat also settled 10,766 Negotiable Instruments Act cases and 116 RERA cases among others.



