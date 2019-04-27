Mysuru Dasara Elephant Drona Dies At Nagarahole National Park

Elephant Drona was 2.69 metres tall and weighed nearly 3,900 kg.

A 37-year-old male tusker, Drona, collapsed and died at the Thithimathi Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Nagarahole National Park on Friday.

The elephant was said to be 2.69 metres tall and weighed nearly 3,900 kg.

As per the elephant camp authorities, the incident took place when the tusker went to drink water from a nearby water tank but suddenly collapsed and died. Drona had reportedly been showing sign of illness since Friday morning.

The mahout who first saw the elephant lying dead said he suspected it died of a heart attack. However, doctors will conduct autopsy today to know the exact cause of the death.

The elephants rehearse the 5 kilometre route through the city, to get used to the noise and crowds during the Dasara festivities.

The biggest event for Mysuru Dasara is the procession that starts from the Amba Vilas Palace and winds for 5 kilometres through the city. The elephant procession is part of it, with 15 elephants being brought from their home in an elephant camp in the forests of Nagarahole to the city.

The beautifully, decorated elephants are the main attraction of the Mysuru Dasara procession.

