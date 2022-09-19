Mangaluru Bar Manager Dies In Bike Accident, Pillion Rider Injured: Cops

The rider lost control of the bike and died on the spot, sources said. (Representational)

The manager of a bar in Mangaluru lost his life and the pillion rider was critically injured when his motorbike skidded at Jeppinamogaru early today, police sources said.

The motor bike rider who lost his life has been identified as Pratap Shetty, 32, a resident of Chikkamagaluru who served as a manager at the Wine and Dine bar at Thokkottu Ambika road.

His cousin Abhi Shetty, 22, also from Chikkamagaluru, who was pillion riding on the bike was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in the city. Abhi Shetty also works at the same bar as a counter boy.

The two were returning to Farangipete after work at around 2 AM when the rider lost control of the bike. Pratap died on the spot, the sources said.

