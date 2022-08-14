Man Slits Wife's Throat At Karnataka Court, Soon After Decision To Reunite

The couple had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

A man slit the throat of his wife with a machete at a family court in Karnataka where the two had gone to attend a counselling session after they filed for divorce. The man tried to escape after the attack but was overpowered by bystanders and handed over to the police. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Minutes earlier, at the counselling session, the couple had agreed to bury their differences and reunite to save their marriage of seven years.

Shivakumar attacked his wife, Chaitra, when she stepped out after one-hour counselling at the Holenarasipura family court in Hassan district. He followed her to the washroom and slit her throat with a machete, leaving her bleeding profusely. He was overpowered by bystanders when he tried to flee after committing the crime.

Chaitra was rushed to a hospital where she was put on artificial respiration. She died during treatment as she had lost a lot of blood due to the deep cut on her throat.

Shivakumar has been charged with murder.

Police officials are investigating how the man managed to sneak the weapon inside the court complex.

"The incident happened on the court premises. We have him in our custody. We have seized the weapon he used to commit the crime. We will investigate what transpired after the counselling session, and how he managed to get the weapon inside the court. Was this a premeditated murder, we will have the details during the course of the investigation," Hariram Shankar, a senior cop in Hassan, said.