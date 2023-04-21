Watch: PM Modi Dials Top Karnataka BJP Leader, Benched This Time

KS Eshwarappa accepted the BJP's decision and did not revolt.

Denied a ticket to contest next month's Karnataka assembly election, KS Eshwarappa, a senior leader of his BJP, got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

"It feels great that a leader like you is calling an ordinary worker like me," Mr Eshwarappa is heard telling the Prime Minister in a video shared by the politician.

Mr Eshwarappa, a five-time MLA from the Shivamogga constituency and a former minister had expressed his desire to contest the election, but the BJP leadership decided to field a new candidate, Channabasappa, from his seat.

Mr Eshwarappa accepted the decision and announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Unlike some other BJP leaders who quit the party after being denied tickets, Mr Eshwarappa said he would abide by the party's direction and work for the party's victory in the state.

He also said he would not revolt like Jagadish Shettar, another senior BJP leader and former chief minister, who joined the Congress party earlier this week.

PM Modi appreciated Mr Eshwarappa's commitment and loyalty to the party and praised his contribution to the state's development.

He also asked him to campaign for the BJP candidates in his region and ensure that the party retains power in Karnataka.

The BJP is facing a tough challenge in Karnataka from the Congress party, which is hoping to regain power in the southern state.

The election will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.