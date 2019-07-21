Not Clinging To Power, Says HD Kumaraswamy Ahead Of Trust Vote: 10 Points

HD Kumaraswamy (right) spoke in the Karnataka assembly on Friday.

Bengaluru: Capping weeks of uncertainty, the fate of the fragile Congress-Janata Dal Secular government in Karnataka could be decided on Monday with a trust vote in the assembly. While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the rebels to return and "expose" the BJP, the defiant legislators ruled out attending the session. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that "tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government" and said the chief minister was just trying to buy time. The coalition received a minor relief when Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati directed her party's lone legislator in Karnataka N Mahesh to vote in favour of the trust motion.