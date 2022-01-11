Lizard In Mid-Day Meal Sambhar, 70 Students In Karnataka Hospitalised

Doctors treating the students have confirmed that the students are out of danger (Representational)

Around 70 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meal in a government school in Vadakehalla village of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. The incident came to light on Monday after students complained of stomach pain and vomiting.

They were all rushed to nearby hospitals. Doctors treating the students have confirmed that the students are out of danger.

Speaking to NDTV, Manjunath SN, Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Chamarajanagar district said that a cook had discovered a lizard in the 'sambhar' (lentil and vegetable soup) which was served to the students, and he immediately alerted the students to stop eating.

The department of public instruction has called for a meeting with the parents and the school administration. Based on the outcome of the meeting, action will be initiated for negligence.

While schools have been shut in Bengaluru, due to the spiralling covid cases, schools and colleges continue with physical classes in other districts of Karnataka.

Karnataka reported 11,698 Covid cases with 7.77% positivity rate in the last 24 hours, with capital city Bengaluru recording a major chunk of cases (9,221) with 15.71% positivity rate.