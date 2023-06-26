Man Slits Friend's Throat, Drinks His Blood Over 'Affair With Wife': Cops

The horrific incident was reported from Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.

A Karnataka man has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his friend and drinking his blood, suspecting he was having an affair with his wife, officials said.

The friend survived and is in hospital.

The horrific incident, reported from Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, has been caught on camera by a witness.

Police said Vijay suspected his friend Maresh was in an illicit relationship with his wife. He asked Maresh to meet him.

Their argument escalated and Vijay, in a fit of rage, allegedly slit Mahesh's throat with a sharp-edged weapon. In a mobile phone video taken by a witness, Vijay is seen holding his friend down, appearing to drink his blood.

Vijay appears to question Maresh, who lies with his throat cut open. He is seen bending down and appearing to drink the blood oozing from Maresh's throat.

He is also seen punching and slapping the injured man.

Vijay was arrested after the chilling video went viral on social media. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station, while Maresh is undergoing treatment, officials said.